It’s business as usual in Bengaluru

Namma Metro, which usually sees huge crowds on weekdays, witnessed lesser commuters than usual on day one of the two-day strike called by several trade unions.

By Express News Service

Buses stay off the roads

BENGALURU: On day one of the two-day bandh called for by various trade unions, bus services across the state, including those operated by Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation were partially affected. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had to cancel 4,504 schedules while BMTC operated a skeletal schedule through the day.

Clockwise from left: With few buses plying, it was a long wait for commuters near Jalahalli Metro Station on Tuesday; with many taking out their private vehicles, traffic was chock-a-block at BIA Road near Esteem Mall; people were stranded at a KSRTC bus stop in the city | Nagaraja Gadekal, Pushkar v, Shriram B N

While no serious instances of violence were reported from the city, there were six incidents in which BMTC buses were stoned. Incidents of buses being stoned were reported from Peenya, Chandapura and other areas. “I had to wait for at least 50 minutes more than normal before my regular route bus came on Tuesday. However, it was good to see at least a few buses operational,” a commuter at KR Puram said.
According to the BMTC, the total loss suffered due to the stoning incident was `23,159. In one instance, a bus which was stoned near Kempegowda Bus Station had to be evacuated. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident. According to BMTC, they incurred a loss of `3.5 crore due to their trips being cancelled. KSRTC cancelled 4,504 schedules and suffered a loss of `5.4 crore. Both the corporations have decided to operate on Wednesday.

Metro sees thin crowd on day 1 of bandh

Namma Metro, which usually sees huge crowds on weekdays, witnessed lesser commuters than usual on day one of the two-day strike called by several trade unions. According to commuters who took the Metro on Tuesday, the number of passengers was lesser than usual. “I usually find little space to stand during my daily commute around 10.30am, but today there were fewer people on the train,” said Rashmi S, who travels daily to MG Road from Mysuru Road. The thin crowd was mostly because of many daily commuters choosing to stay away from work on Tuesday, unclear about how intense the strike would be.

Auto drivers booked for demanding excess fare

Autorickshaw drivers, who tried to extort passengers by demanding excess fare in the wake of the strike called by trade unions on Tuesday, were booked by traffic policemen. Traffic police booked 772 drivers for demanding excess fare and 667 cases were booked for refusing to go on hire. Police also collected at least D1.5 lakh from auto drivers as fines.

Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
