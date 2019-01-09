Home Cities Bengaluru

Keep your baby warm in the cold season

As winter arrives, it becomes important that you keep your precious little ones warm and dry.

Published: 09th January 2019

By Ghazal Alagh
BENGALURU : As winter arrives, it becomes important that you keep your precious little ones warm and dry. Handling babies in thick blankets and winter clothes like a jacket can be tedious and stressful for new moms. As adults and babies feel the cold differently, it becomes important to take special care of your baby to make them feel comfortable, healthy and warm.

 Here are a few tips that make it easy to keep your baby warm all winter. 
 Though it is important to keep babies warm during winters, overheating can be harmful. To avoid overheating, it is advisable to keep away from bedding radiators, heaters, fires, or direct sunlight. Additional signs of overheating may include sweating, damp hair, and heat rash, if the baby feels too hot.
Avoid touching the feet and hands of your baby as they are likely to feel cold.

So, you must always feel your baby’s tummy to check the temperature and accordingly adjust the clothing or bedding. Soft cotton onesies and footed sleepsuits can be helpful in keeping your baby warm all night from head to toe. Loose bedding should be avoided as babies are prone to accidents. It is advisable to use sleep clothing like one-piece sleepers or wearable thin blankets up to the chest of the infant and try not to cover the face.

Babies are also prone to hypothermia, a situation where the normal temperature falls below the normal body temperature when the infant is exposed to colder temperature. It happens when the tissues become frozen and may become pale, grey. It is very important to keep the limbs of the baby covered during winters, especially in extreme cold weather conditions, as they are vulnerable to frostbites. 

Always remember to make infants wear gloves to keep their hands warm, boots and a hat for outdoor activities. Babies lose a lot of heat through their heads, so one should ensure they always wear a cap or hat during those very cold winter days. An additional layer of clothing than what an adult would wear in an identical circumstance, is the rule of thumb for babies.

The chilled winter breeze takes away the moisture from delicate baby skin making it look dry. There are many lotions and creams for babies that can be used to keep their skin moisturised. It is always suggested to use toxin-free products and avoid products with harmful chemicals as babies skin is very sensitive. Also giving oil massage with sesame oil helps as it is induces warmth and keeps babies strong and healthy during winter.The author is the co-founder, MamaEarth

Points to remember
■ Avoid overheating. Hence, keep away from radiators and heaters
■ Avoid touching the feet and hands of your baby as they are likely to feel cold
■ Loose bedding should be avoided
■ Keep their skin hydrated by using toxin-free lotions and creams

