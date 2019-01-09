Home Cities Bengaluru

Police bust fake crime squad that robbed bikers

When Kothanur police found out a few days back that someone from their department had thrashed three men and looted them of their valuables, they plunged deep in thought.

Published: 09th January 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Kothanur police found out a few days back that someone from their department had thrashed three men and looted them of their valuables, they plunged deep in thought. They summoned the victims to the police station and realized that it was a modus operandi followed by a gang whose members posed as officers from the ‘crime squad’. After a swift investigation, the police have nabbed six of them and are on the lookout for two others allegedly involved in the crime.

Speaking to TNIE, the investigating officer of Kothanur division said that the gang stopped Saleem Pasha and his two friends, Siddique and Yasin Pasha, near Bilishivale on December 30 while they were on their way home. The culprits asked them to show their vehicle documents. Siddique stopped his bike and showed his documents, after which the miscreants, who were in plainclothes, said they were officers from crime squad and suspected that Siddique was a burglar. They asked him to come with them to the police station.

The gang then took the trio to a mango grove nearby, and thrashed them, before snatching their valuables, cash and mobile phones. They brought them back to the main road and threw them on the road around 11.30 pm, and left.After a complaint was filed, police nabbed six of them within 24 hours. Two others involved in the crime are still absconding.

