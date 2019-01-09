Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Private schools to stay open on Saturdays

Despite the bandh call given by various organisations continuing on Wednesday, schools and colleges in the city are expected to stay open.

09th January 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the bandh call given by various organisations continuing on Wednesday, schools and colleges in the city are expected to stay open.

Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district B M Vijay Shankar said, “There is no official holiday declared from the government and schools and colleges will function.”

However, private schools and colleges that have declared holiday following the bandh call have decided to work on the next two Saturdays to compensate for the days lost. A majority of schools have declared two days’ holiday as a precautionary measure.

Exams postponed

Various state universities have postponed the exams scheduled for Tuesday as well as Wednesday. VTU, BU, Davangere University and Tumakuru University have postponed the exams. For further dates, students can visit official websites of the respective universities.

