Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Societies should be careful while selecting officials’

The court observed that Vokkaligara Sangha or any other Saghas or Societies should maintain honesty and integrity while electing office- bearers.

Published: 09th January 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday upheld the appointment of Vokkaligara Sangha Administrator. Justice B Veerappa dismissed the petitions challenging the appointment of IAS officer H S Ashokananda as the Administrator by the state government.

However, in view of the circumstances of the case, the High Court directed the state government to appoint a high ranking officer immediately to oversee the election to be conducted by the Administrator.

After obtaining report from the Registrar of Societies into the alleged irregularities, the Cooperation Department had appointed the Administrator to Vokkaligara Sangha on August 20, 2018. Challenging this, the Sangha contended that the state government violated law by appointing Administrator before conducting an enquiry into the alleged irregularities.

The court observed that Vokkaligara Sangha or any other Saghas or Societies should maintain honesty and integrity while electing office- bearers. “There is no wealth greater than good reputation and bad reputation is death itself,” the court said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp