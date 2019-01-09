‘Societies should be careful while selecting officials’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Tuesday upheld the appointment of Vokkaligara Sangha Administrator. Justice B Veerappa dismissed the petitions challenging the appointment of IAS officer H S Ashokananda as the Administrator by the state government.

However, in view of the circumstances of the case, the High Court directed the state government to appoint a high ranking officer immediately to oversee the election to be conducted by the Administrator.

After obtaining report from the Registrar of Societies into the alleged irregularities, the Cooperation Department had appointed the Administrator to Vokkaligara Sangha on August 20, 2018. Challenging this, the Sangha contended that the state government violated law by appointing Administrator before conducting an enquiry into the alleged irregularities.

The court observed that Vokkaligara Sangha or any other Saghas or Societies should maintain honesty and integrity while electing office- bearers. “There is no wealth greater than good reputation and bad reputation is death itself,” the court said.