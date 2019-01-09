Home Cities Bengaluru

Stone pelters damage 40 BMTC buses in Bengaluru on day two of Trade Union strike

At several places in Bengaluru, BMTC buses were asked to return to their depots and services have been halted.

Published: 09th January 2019 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

BMTC

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second day of the strike called for by various trade unions saw many buses being targetted as several of them were damaged as a result of stone pelting.

Atleast 40 BMTC and 19 KSRTC buses were damaged. The damaged ones also consisted of four premium buses. 

The situation remained normal in the day before miscreants pelted stones at five BMTC buses at Tavarakere. Stone pelting cases were also reported at  Wilson Garden, Nelamangala Road, Mysore Road, Audugodi, Madanayakanahalli, Ballari and other places.

Trade union strike Bengaluru Bengaluru strike BMTC BMTC bus damaged KSRTC

