Stone pelters damage 40 BMTC buses in Bengaluru on day two of Trade Union strike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The second day of the strike called for by various trade unions saw many buses being targetted as several of them were damaged as a result of stone pelting.

Atleast 40 BMTC and 19 KSRTC buses were damaged. The damaged ones also consisted of four premium buses.

At several places in Bengaluru, BMTC buses were asked to return to their depots and services have been halted.

The situation remained normal in the day before miscreants pelted stones at five BMTC buses at Tavarakere. Stone pelting cases were also reported at Wilson Garden, Nelamangala Road, Mysore Road, Audugodi, Madanayakanahalli, Ballari and other places.