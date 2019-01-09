Take a ‘trash’ course from Domlur’s Storm Water Drain

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to prevent Storm Water Drains (SWDs) from overflowing in the city, the local civic body will install floating trash barriers in 187 vulnerable areas in a month.As a pilot initiative, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has already installed such barriers in the SWDs at Domlur Circle in a 30- metre stretch of the drain.

BBMP had called for tenders in October 2018, but the work order was issued recently. Besides preventing the blockage of SWD’s pipelines, the barriers will also help BBMP attend to on-time cleaning of drains.

Floating trash barriers for 187 stretches in the city will cost `25 crore, that is, `13,500 per metre. BBMP is hopeful about this move after the positive results brought about by the initiative in Cooum River in Chennai.

Prahallad BS, chief engineer, SWD, BBMP, said, “The technology is most suitable for preventing floating trash. These barriers allow water to flow beneath wide grills. The duct shape of barriers will ensure that excessive trash does not bypass the barriers. The width of the barriers will depend on the drain; in some these will have to fit in at least 30 metres and in others, we have to install it for around 60-70 metres,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has started the one time cleaning work of SWDs, which includes desilting, mesh clearance, removal of thermocol and repair of retaining wall, in all 198 wards within their limits. This will ensure unblocked drains during the rainy season.