Home Cities Bengaluru

Take a ‘trash’ course from Domlur’s Storm Water Drain

In a bid to prevent Storm Water Drains (SWDs) from overflowing in the city, the local civic body will install floating trash barriers in 187 vulnerable areas in a month.

Published: 09th January 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Floating trash barriers for 187 stretches in the city will cost `25 crore Shriram BN

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to prevent Storm Water Drains (SWDs) from overflowing in the city, the local civic body will install floating trash barriers in 187 vulnerable areas in a month.As a pilot initiative, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has already installed such barriers in the SWDs at Domlur Circle in a 30- metre stretch of the drain.

BBMP had called for tenders in October 2018, but the work order was issued recently. Besides preventing the blockage of SWD’s pipelines, the barriers will also help BBMP attend to on-time cleaning of drains.
Floating trash barriers for 187 stretches in the city will cost `25 crore, that is, `13,500 per metre. BBMP is hopeful about this move after the positive results brought about by the initiative in Cooum River in Chennai.

Prahallad BS, chief engineer, SWD, BBMP, said, “The technology is most suitable for preventing floating trash. These barriers allow water to flow beneath wide grills. The duct shape of barriers will ensure that excessive trash does not bypass the barriers. The width of the barriers will depend on the drain; in some these will have to fit in at least 30 metres and in others, we have to install it for around 60-70 metres,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has started the one time cleaning work of SWDs, which includes desilting, mesh clearance, removal of thermocol and repair of retaining wall, in all 198 wards within their limits. This will ensure unblocked drains during the rainy season.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp