The first winter of your preemie

BENGALURU : The first winter for your baby can be difficult, especially if your baby is prematurely born. Premature infants are at the greatest risk for severe infection especially during winters. They have weakened immune systems and are also susceptible to infections. Babies infected with common cold mostly experience coughing, a runny nose and other cold-like symptoms such as slight fever. However, these symptoms could take a dangerous turn very quickly in a premature baby.

Prevent cold and flu

While treating a premature baby for an infection might be difficult, preventing him or her from getting an infection is a lot easier. Some of the steps you can take to prevent your premature baby from getting infection are as follows:

1.Breastfeed: Breast feeding is a great source of comfort to a sick preemie. However, it cannot completely prevent illness. Additionally, your preemie may also get an ear infection, catch a cold, or develop an upset stomach. When this happens, the best thing you can do for your preemie is to continue breast feeding. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, breast feeding helps preemies when they are sick as there are antibodies in breast milk that can shorten the length of the illness and allow your baby to recover more quickly. Your preemie can digest and absorb your breast milk more easily than formula. Breast milk is more likely to stay down and less likely to make diarrhoea or vomiting worse.



2.Skin-to-Skin contact: Skin-to-skin contact, also referred to as Kangaroo care is a very powerful technique. It has multiple advantages for preemies: cost-effective, prevents hypothermia, increases lactation, decreases sepsis rate and is easy to practice. Not only for preemies, but kangaroo care aids in decreasing maternal anxiety due to the oxytocin released from skin-to-skin care.

3.Few Guests: Avoid contact with people who are sick. You can politely request people not to come close to your preemie or hold him/her if they have a cold or flu. Keeping your preemie away from crowds and people who are sneezing, coughing or have not cleaned their hands and rather staying home can help mitigate some of the disease risk to your baby. When someone in your household is sick, ensure that they use separate towels drinking cups and utensils, once used, the dishes are washed well with soap in hot water.

4.Wash hands: Be sure to wash the hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer after sneezing or coughing and before eating. To prevent germs and viruses from spreading or entering your preemies body, wash up after you shake hands with someone who is sick, before changing a diaper, use the bathroom or do anything that can cause infection to spread.

5.Skin care: Avoid touching your preemie’s eyes, nose or mouth as this is a common way for a virus to enter their body from your hands.

So, for all the new parents who have a premature baby, jitters are a normal part of parenthood and you. If you follow a few basic guidelines and give your little one all the love and attention he/she needs this winter, both you and your Preemie will be healthy and happy.



The author is the MD (Pediatrics) IBCLC, Manipal Hospital and Member of Medela India LC Club

Common symptoms to watch out for:

■ Troubled breathing

■ High fever

■ Refusal to be fed

■ Wheezing

■ Coughing up yellow, green or grey mucus

■ Thick nasal discharge

■ Dehydration

■ Discoloration of the lips or nails (generally blue)

When to Notify Your

Preemie’s Doctor

If your preemie has a slight cold or any other symptom and is still breast feeding, you can continue to do so with some monitoring. However, consult or call your preemie’s doctor immediately if:

■ Your preemie has a fever

■ He/she is not breast feeding well

■ Your baby isn’t wetting his/her diaper

■ The baby has continuous vomiting