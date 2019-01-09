Home Cities Bengaluru

Unable to meet Yash, youth sets himself ablaze

A pall of gloom descended over the residence of actor Yash, after a 23-year-old fan set himself  ablaze because he was not allowed to meet Yash, at his Hosakerehalli residence on Tuesday.

Published: 09th January 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A pall of gloom descended over the residence of actor Yash, after a 23-year-old fan set himself  ablaze because he was not allowed to meet Yash, at his Hosakerehalli residence on Tuesday.
Ravi, a resident of Nelamangala, had come to wish Yash on his birthday, and security staff did not allow him in as Yash was not at home.  He waited for more than a hour, then quite suddenly, lost his patience. He went to his bike and took out petrol, doused himself in it and set himself ablaze. Then he ran towards the gate where security personnel alerted locals. Staff at a nearby hotel rushed to Ravi’s rescue. They poured water on him and used a bedsheet to douse the fire. After a while, an ambulance rushed him to Victoria Hospital.

Jagadish, an eyewitness, said that Ravi was sitting on a stone block about 200 metres from Yash’s house, and had reached there around 11am. “I was shocked to see him running towards the house after setting himself ablaze. Then I noticed security staff standing helpless, while a passerby poured water on him. He was lying on the ground with burns for more than a hour.”

Yash told police that he had announced that he was not celebrating his birthday following actor Ambareesh’s death, and only a few fans had gathered in front of his house. He was not in the house when the incident took place, and after he learnt about the incident, he rushed to Victoria Hospital to meet the victim.Ravi’s condition is critical as he suffered more than 60% burns.Hosakerehalli police later registered a case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
actor Yash

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp