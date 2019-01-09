Home Cities Bengaluru

‘With one year to go for 2020, I realise I have contributed zilch to the nation’s progress’

The year was 1998, and 2020 seemed like the distant future of a sci-fi movie.

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: So here we are, in 2019! Technology and internet have connected the world, but the intricate connections make time fly faster than usual. The number 2019 takes me back to an incident that happened 22 years ago.

The year was 1998, and 2020 seemed like the distant future of a sci-fi movie. APJ Abdul Kalam had written a book called India 2020, which was widely appreciated and circulated by our teachers.This was 1998, and the internet had just about spread its tentacles. As a pre-teen, I had made the plunge from Sai Baba to Desi Baba. India still lost tournaments regularly to Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, and (on a bad day - New Zealand). The greatest technological threat was the dreaded Y2K virus, which could destroy every computer on earth.  

I was deeply inspired by the book. It charted out the path for India to become a superpower. The main tenets of the book were building a nation on the foundations of science and technology, healthcare, and development of food and agriculture industries. By harnessing our resources in these fields, India would walk into 2020 as a superpower.

Our teachers had organised a drawing competition on the topic India in 2020, and the students fleshed out their futuristic interpretations. Flying cars and ambulances racing through village roads, windmills and solar panels powering our nation – we were a country of healthy, wealthy and wise people.We are one year away from 2020, and I can’t help but take stock of myself.

I am clueless about science and technology. I chose Commerce as my discipline as Physics was beyond me. Balancing equations made me lose my mental balance. Commerce, however, taught me to tally
balance sheets and calculate income tax, which seems ironic given my income levels.

I have no relation to food or agriculture, and the only dishes I can cook are omelette and Maggi. I can’t tell a paddy field from a brinjal farm, and my favourite fruit is Chicken McNuggets! I haven’t visited a government hospital in more than a decade, and I solve my medical problems by looking them up on the internet, predicting my death, and then drinking myself to sleep at night.

At the end of it all, I have become a humour writer and standup comedian. The nation might not have become a superpower, but I earn my money by writing and poking fun at her flaws. I am glad my father doesn’t write me letters anymore.

With one year to go for 2020, I realise I have contributed zilch to the nation’s progress. But worry not, for the government is drafting out a Vision 2040. Good times are on their way!

The author is a writer and a comedian.

