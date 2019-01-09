Home Cities Bengaluru

Work on Hebbal flyover picks up pace as government assures funds

Contractor PJB Engineering Pvt Ltd was entrusted with the project, which has been given an extended deadline of June 2019.  

Published: 09th January 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

The pace of work on Hebbal Flyover had slowed down due to lack of funds to pay the contractor

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state government agreeing to an “in-principle”funding of Rs 145 crore for the signal-free loop and underpass at the Hebbal flyover, work on the project finally seems to be picking up momentum. The pace of work had slowed down considerably due to lack of funds to pay the contractor, with the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) even giving up on it and urging the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take over the project.  

A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express that the government recently asked BDA to implement the project and orally assured funding for it from the amount earmarked for the Nagarothana Scheme of the BBMP. The interaction happened during a closed door meeting at Belagavi when the Assembly session took place recently, he said.  

Contractor PJB Engineering Pvt Ltd was entrusted with the project, which has been given an extended deadline of June 2019.An official said the assurance of compensation by the government had made the contractor speed up the work. “There are 43 piers on the proposed loop which require 168 piles (foundation structures). A total of 156 piles have been completed. Eight piers too have been readied,” said an official overseeing the work.   

TNIE had published a report a month ago on the slow pace of work being carried out by the contractor due to non-payment of dues to the tune of ‘25 crore for the various projects it has carried out.The BDA had requested the government to provide it Rs 145 crore, which includes Rs 87.02 crore for the loop running to a length of 1.19 km and width of 7 metres with two carriage ways. It runs from Esteem Mall to Bangalore Baptist Hospital. An underpass will run below Tumukuru Road towards KR Puram. The uni-directional, signal-free loop will help in speeding up movement of vehicles in the direction of KR Puram from the airport and will benefit residents of Kodigehalli, Sahakar Nagar, Yelahanka, Dollars Colony and neighbouring areas.  

The cost estimate presented by BDA also includes Rs 7.98 crore for maintenance of the flyover and an additional Rs 50 crore for a second loop from KR Puram to the airport.It is set to become operational by December 2019, six months beyond its new deadline. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hebbal flyover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bengaluru Factory workers and members of Centre of Indian Trade Unions CITU raise slogans during a 48-hour-long nationwide general strike called by central trade unions in protest against the 'anti-people' policies of the Centre in Bengaluru Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Bus services halted in Bengaluru after stone pelters damage BMTC services
Petta vs Viswasam? Here is how Chennai is reacting to both releases on the same day..
Gallery
The much-awaited movie of Superstar Rajinikanth 'Petta' is all to release on Thursday. IN PIC: A still from the movie. (Photo: Twitter)
IN PICTURES: Rajini and Petta all set to begin victory march? 
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumala
Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp