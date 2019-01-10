Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru tops list of healthy cities

While 25 per cent Bengalurueans skip breakfast, stress is increasing among millennials.

Yoga, exercise
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengalurueans are the healthiest, says a survey. According to India Fit Report 2019, the city was placed ahead of other cities like Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata.

The eight cities were ranked on different parameters, such as the number of steps taken, the prevalence of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, cardiac issues and hypertension, as well as Body Mass Index (BMI) of residents.

Other parameters used to gauge the health of Bengalureans are nutrition, water consumed, stress levels, hours of sleep, gut health, body immunity, cigarettes smoked and alcohol consumed. According to the study, Bengaluru also has fewer overweight people compared to Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Chennai.
The report also found that the population of overweight people is on the rise across the country, and has increased from 55 per cent to 57 per cent compared to the 2017 survey.

When it comes to steps taken, Bengaluru residents walked the most after Mumbai. Ahmedabad citizens walked the least. In terms of sleep, Bengaluru slept the second most among the eight cities. Last year, Bengaluru was ranked third in this category. The average number of hours Indians slept last year was 6.32 hours, which has increased to 6.51 hours.  

The India Fit Report 2019 included data collected from a year-long study of more than 7 lakh users of products by GOQii, which sells wearable fitness tracking devices.

