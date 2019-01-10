Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s anti-corruption unit gets max complaints online

Since its inception in 2016, the bureau has received 13,000 online petitions, which come in the form of e-mails.

Published: 10th January 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2019 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent case of Rs 25 lakh being caught from a minister’s typist at the Vidhana Soudha has been transferred to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, keeping the department on its toes. The body had handled 38 different cases in 2018. The number of cases received through online petitions was 2,260 alone. In fact, online petitions are one of the most used means through which petitioners approach the ACB. 

Since its inception in 2016, the bureau has received 13,000 online petitions, which come in the form of e-mails. According to a senior official at the ACB, most of the petitions filed include complaints of bribery  or a delay in providing government services. In some cases, government officials come forward stating that their promotion has been hampered with. Sanjeev M Patil, superintendent of Police, ACB said, “We also receive crime-related cases where there is an improper follow-up of a case at the local station.”

These e-mails at times also have a long list of ministers, including the Prime Minister, attached with their petition. “People have lost faith in the system and hope that one of the attached referrals will respond,” said a senior official. 

However, through online petitions, it is impossible for one to stay anonymous. “Petitioners do not elaborate on the issue. So we respond to get more details. Since they are not anonymous, we share their details with the local police station to provide security,” Patel explained. 

When asked about the 637 pending cases as of last year, inspector general of police, M Chandra Sekhar said he is not aware of the data but ensures that the ACB responds to the petitioner within two-three days of receiving the complaint. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidhana Soudha ACB anti-corruption unit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
In Conversation with Pradeep John, Tamil Nadu's very own weatherman
Gallery
India's own Greek god Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today but evidently he is the one aging fine like an old wine. In the picture a young Hrithik can be seen posing with Hero honda CBZ. (Photo: EPS)
As Hrithik Roshan turns 45 today, here's wishing the hottest male celeb in the world a very happy birthday
Actor Ajith's fans crowd in front of Rohini Silver Screen theatre ahead of 'Viswasam' release in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Petta vs. Viswasam: Rajini, Ajith fans gear up for FDFS of blockbuster releases
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp