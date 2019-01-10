Bengaluru’s anti-corruption unit gets max complaints online

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A recent case of Rs 25 lakh being caught from a minister’s typist at the Vidhana Soudha has been transferred to the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Tuesday, keeping the department on its toes. The body had handled 38 different cases in 2018. The number of cases received through online petitions was 2,260 alone. In fact, online petitions are one of the most used means through which petitioners approach the ACB.

Since its inception in 2016, the bureau has received 13,000 online petitions, which come in the form of e-mails. According to a senior official at the ACB, most of the petitions filed include complaints of bribery or a delay in providing government services. In some cases, government officials come forward stating that their promotion has been hampered with. Sanjeev M Patil, superintendent of Police, ACB said, “We also receive crime-related cases where there is an improper follow-up of a case at the local station.”

These e-mails at times also have a long list of ministers, including the Prime Minister, attached with their petition. “People have lost faith in the system and hope that one of the attached referrals will respond,” said a senior official.

However, through online petitions, it is impossible for one to stay anonymous. “Petitioners do not elaborate on the issue. So we respond to get more details. Since they are not anonymous, we share their details with the local police station to provide security,” Patel explained.

When asked about the 637 pending cases as of last year, inspector general of police, M Chandra Sekhar said he is not aware of the data but ensures that the ACB responds to the petitioner within two-three days of receiving the complaint.