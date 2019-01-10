Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to clean up CBD twice a day

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to keep the commercial areas of the city spick and span, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will double its efforts to clean up the Central Business District (CBD).

It will mean sweeping and clearing garbage twice a day and deploying more pourakarmikas and auto tippers in these areas, to avoid black spots.

BBMP has been asked to take up sweeping in two shifts -- the regular early morning duty, and another towards the evening. Currently, BBMP sweeps and collects waste in the mornings. With the double shift, BBMP wants to ensure efficient Solid Waste Management (SWM) in the city. Such an initiative was started in Gandhinagar and Chickpet wards to ensure that activities in KR Market do not affect the collection and transfer of waste in the area.

The BBMP formed a committee comprising chief engineers, superintendent engineers and executive engineers from departments like Project Central, Road Infrastructure, the SWM Joint Commissioner and others. The committee finalized the roles and responsibilities of engineers for visual cleanliness of major roads, preparation of one-time estimate for clearing waste and regular maintenance of roads.

The BBMP wants to implement the same in the CBD (100 wards) of the city on a case-to-case basis. “Once the proposed system is implemented, we will deploy an additional number of pourakarmikas and auto tippers in the CBD between 2 pm and 10 pm,” a BBMP official said.

D Randeep, Additional Commissioner, Administration and SWM, told TNIE said, “The instruction has come from Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar. This will help us keep these areas clean all the time. As CBD areas are always busy with activity, waste is generated all the time. Thus, there is a need to take up sweeping twice a day,” he said.

Managing industrial waste BBMP will soon work out plans and ways to introduce SWM in industrial areas, to prevent industrial waste dumping.

Police to keep vigil on defacement and garbage littering

BENGALURU: Advocate General Uday Holla on Wednesday gave an assurance before the court that the nodal officer of the police department will keep a vigil on people found littering and defacing properties. This submission was made before the division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S Sujatha, who were hearing a batch of public interest litigations (PIL) in relation to unauthorised hoardings. “Nodal officer of the police department should tackle issues of defacement of city and garbage littering, in coordination with the beat police as well as the in-charge of CCTV section,” the court added. Meanwhile, Advocate General Uday Holla also informed the court that the advertisement by-laws will be finalised within 10 days to ensure no unauthorised hoardings are left in the city.