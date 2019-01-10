Karnataka government and Bengaluru Development Authority didn’t challenge NGT stay on steel bridge

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Advocate General Uday Holla on Wednesday submitted before the Karnataka High Court that the state government and Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) have not challenged the injunction order passed by the National Green Tribunal, restraining the authorities from constructing the steel bridge from Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal flyover.

The Advocate General (AG) made this submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Aravind Kumar when it took up the hearing of public interest litigation. Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) has challenged the construction of a six-lane elevated road from Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal flyover via Le Meridien and Mehkri Circle by the BDA, on the ground that there was a blatant violation of the Constitution of India.

The AG also submitted that BDA has not yet applied for environmental clearance before the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, Karnataka, for the project. Meanwhile, counsel for the petitioner NBF has placed on record a copy of the injunction order dated March 13, 2017, passed by the NGT, Chennai. The court adjourned the hearing to June.

HC GREEN SIGNAL

October 7, 2016: While refusing to stay the project, the HC clarified that authorities may continue with the project, but subject to the result of the writ petition

NGT HALTS PROJECT

November 3, 2016: Court was informed that NGT had passed an order of injunction restraining the authorities from constructing the steel bridge