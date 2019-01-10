Bengaluru students find JEE Mains tough, cite lack of practice

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students who took the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2019 on Wednesday for admission to the IIT felt it was difficult for them to crack the test due to lack of practice at the college level.

For the first time, the JEE Mains exam was conducted online. Candidates felt that this is the wrong time for conducting JEE, as Class 12 students are busy with their preparatory exams. “JEE is conducted in two attempts, in January and April. Though I am preparing for the school exams, I had to take it in the first attempt, since several competitive exams are held in April,” said a student.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development had introduced two attempts for JEE Mains. According to estimates, over 2 lakh students took the first attempt while around 12 lakh students are expected to appear in the second attempt.

Meanwhile, no technical glitches were reported in the online test. Candidates said that the paper was moderate. Rakshith Gowda from BASE institution, said, “The paper was moderate and there were a few questions from the previous year’s question paper.”

Experts too feel that the paper was not that difficult. Sarith Nair, General Manager, TIME Bangalore, said, “The paper was assumed to be easy and not requiring undue pressure.”