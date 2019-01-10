Youth found dead near lake in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old unemployed youth allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after being rejected by a woman. The incident took place at Amani Doddakere in Hoskote police station limits on Tuesday evening. The deceased is Rahim.

Police said that Rahim’s body was found on the banks of Amani Doddakere on Tuesday evening after villagers found a bike parked near the lake for two days. Rahim’s parents told police that he was in love with a woman, who recently got engaged to another man. The parents suspect foul play, police said.