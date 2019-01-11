Home Cities Bengaluru

10,000 more biz setups yet to be shut: BBMP

The BBMP has issued notices to 2,000 establishments that are operating in the basements of the building which will also be removed during the drive.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara issued order to BBMP, the local civic body has shut 20 commercial establishments in residential areas in eight BBMP zones on Thursday. BBMP had closed six establishments on Wednesday in Sadashivanagar.

However, BBMP has realised that it has a long way to go to meet the deadline to shut all the commercial establishments in residential areas. According to BBMP, there are 10,000 such commercial establishments operating in residential areas.

Manoranjan Hegade, Chief Health Officer, BBMP, told TNIE, “We have shut 26 commercial establishments so far. All the zonal officials have been asked to inspect the areas and shut all such establishments in residential areas. We still have to shut at least 10,000 establishments, which can be covered by February,” he said.

The BBMP has issued notices to 2,000 establishments that are operating in the basements of the building which will also be removed during the drive.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp