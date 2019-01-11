10,000 more biz setups yet to be shut: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara issued order to BBMP, the local civic body has shut 20 commercial establishments in residential areas in eight BBMP zones on Thursday. BBMP had closed six establishments on Wednesday in Sadashivanagar.

However, BBMP has realised that it has a long way to go to meet the deadline to shut all the commercial establishments in residential areas. According to BBMP, there are 10,000 such commercial establishments operating in residential areas.

Manoranjan Hegade, Chief Health Officer, BBMP, told TNIE, “We have shut 26 commercial establishments so far. All the zonal officials have been asked to inspect the areas and shut all such establishments in residential areas. We still have to shut at least 10,000 establishments, which can be covered by February,” he said.

The BBMP has issued notices to 2,000 establishments that are operating in the basements of the building which will also be removed during the drive.