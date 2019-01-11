2019’s most anticipated board games

Arjun Sukumaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : New Frontiers

Race for the Galaxy is one of the most beloved card games out there, and so it’s little wonder that New Frontiers — a board game based on RftG — is one of the most awaited 2019 releases around. Initial impressions are that it retains that familiar feel of the original while making it more strategic, so it’s looking good thus far.

Wingspan

It’s early days yet, but Wingspan already looks set to be one of the surprise hits of 2019. Stonemaier Games have an enviable track record, and the whirlwind of good press surrounding Wingspan’s release seems likely to continue that trend.

Project L

Tetris-on-a-tabletop has been a recurring theme in the industry of late, but Project L might just be the game to pull it off. Featuring beautiful components and an intricate puzzle-based ruleset, it looks like a ton of fun.

Century: A New World

We’ve known this was coming ever since it was announced in 2017 that there would be a trilogy of Century games. Our anticipation has only grown, however, given how good the first two games were — so can A New World provide a fitting finale to the series?

Suburbia:

Collector’s Edition

Often heralded as the closest thing we’ve had yet to a proper SimCity boardgame, Suburbia’s getting a fancy new Collector’s Edition this year. It’ll have all the expansions, all-new artwork (which looks lovely!) and some very interesting organizational methods — including a 3D tower to hold your tiles.



Black Angel

Little is known yet about Black Angel except that it’s from excellent designers (Dujardin, Georges and Orban), it’s got an interesting theme (AIs competing to safeguard the last remnants of humanity on their voyage to find a new home) and it looks quite striking.

Tang Garden

Most of the games on this list are lookers, but Tang Garden just might be the most beautiful one of them all. Underneath that gorgeous art-style lies a whole bunch of mechanics, all placed in the setting of the Tang Dynasty.

Seize the Bean

A worker-placement/deckbuilding game about running your own coffee shop, Seize the Bean has some of the nicest components we’ve come across lately. Add in a sense of humour and some crunchy gameplay, and you’ve got a winner.

On Mars

Vital Lacerda is one of the most acclaimed designers around, and On Mars is his big 2019 release. We’ve had a number of Martian-themed games in the last few years, but On Mars might just have what it takes to stand out from the crowd.

Glen More II:

Chronicles

Glen More is considered by some to be the best tile-laying game ever made, and so there’s a lot of excitement to see what Matthias Cramer is bringing to the table with Glen More II. What is known is that eight ‘chronicles’ or modules will be included, allowing you to mix and match them to drastically change how the game plays.