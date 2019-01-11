Bengaluru: Four suburban railway corridors approved

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday cleared the proposal for four corridors of the ambitious Suburban Railway for Bengaluru. The Detailed Project Report (DPR), inclusive of a feasibility study for 2041, was approved after minor changes were made to routes. The changes were discussed at a meeting on the suburban railway project chaired by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy earlier this week.

The cabinet approved the proposal for four corridors that will have 81 stations, on a total route length of 160.50km.

The estimated cost of the four-corridor suburban railway network is pegged at Rs 23,093 crore. The Centre and Karnataka are expected to foot `3,532.5 crore each -- about 40% of the project cost; `10,598 crore -- 60% of the cost -- will be raised via loans, which takes the total expenditure to `17,663 crore. GST and customs tax at `1,488 crore, land resettlement costs at `2,180 crore, State GST at `1,288 crore and Interest During Construction (IDC) at `474 crore have been added to the project cost.