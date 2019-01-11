Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Four suburban railway corridors approved

The cabinet approved the proposal for four corridors that will have 81 stations, on a total route length of 160.50km.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday cleared the proposal for four corridors of the ambitious Suburban Railway for Bengaluru. The Detailed Project Report (DPR), inclusive of a feasibility study for 2041, was approved after minor changes were made to routes. The changes were discussed at a meeting on the suburban railway project chaired by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy earlier this week.
The cabinet approved the proposal for four corridors that will have 81 stations, on a total route length of 160.50km.

The estimated cost of the four-corridor suburban railway network is pegged at Rs 23,093 crore. The Centre and Karnataka are expected to foot `3,532.5 crore each -- about 40% of the project cost; `10,598 crore -- 60% of the cost -- will be raised via loans, which takes the total expenditure to `17,663 crore. GST and customs tax at `1,488 crore, land resettlement costs at `2,180 crore, State GST at `1,288 crore and Interest During Construction (IDC) at `474 crore have been added to the project cost.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
four corridors Suburban Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp