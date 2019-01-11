After hsr layout, Yelahanka may have bicycle tracks soon  

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Now that DULT’s (Directorate of Urban Land Transport) bicycle track and footpath project have been executed in HSR Layout, the department is working on replicating the model in Yelahanka. This is part of the neighbourhood improvement programme proposed and designed by the department, and prepared in consultation with local resident welfare associations and cyclists.

Murali Krishna, special officer of DULT, said, “We are almost done with the basic design of bicycle tracks and footpaths in Yelahanka. The final design has to be reviewed and approved, after discussions with other departments such as Bengaluru Traffic Police and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). This will take some time. The area was chosen as it is in need of non-motorised infrastructure.”

“The bicycle track will be 2 m in width and 4 km in length. The footpath will have an average width of 2.5 metres. The roads selected include Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road, 3 A Main Road, 13th A Main Road and 16th B Main Road,” he said.While BBMP executed the design at HSR layout, it is not decided if they will execute the Yelahanka bicycle track and footpath project as well.

“It will take two months time for final approval of the project before execution,” Krishna added. The bicycle tracks in neighbourhoods are demarcated by a green strip to make sure it is not used by anyone but cyclists. While the public bicycle sharing system has kicked off with private bicycle operators working across the city, there is a lack of dedicated bicycle tracks that makes it dangerous for cyclists. Apart from the department’s projects to improve non-motorised access to metro stations, bicycle tracks in smaller neighbourhoods such as Yelahanka, will be a boost to cycling, say citizens.