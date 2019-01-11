Home Cities Bengaluru

Apartment dwellers to protest at Sarakki signal

Over 500 residents from 8 to 10 apartments will stage a protest against lack of basic civic amenities such as lack of proper roads and pavements.

Published: 11th January 2019 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 01:35 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Over 500 residents from 8 to 10 apartments will stage a protest against lack of basic civic amenities such as lack of proper roads and pavements. They will be protesting under the umbrella of KARAMOC (Kanakapura Road Apartments Movement of Change) at the Sarakki signal, Jaraganahalli Circle on Kanakapura Road, on January 19.

Actor Sudha Belawadi who is a resident of the area, said, “Outer Ring Road is like no man’s land. No public authority takes responsibility for it. Two-wheelers come onto the footpath, that is used by pedestrians to reach market. Senior citizens have fallen several times. Confronting erring motorists often turns abusive.”

The adjoining Kanakapura Road also has pavements in bad shape, complain residents. This makes the Sarakki signal an extremely dangerous intersection, to walk, they said.  Abdul Aleem, another apartment dweller, said, “Walkability is the most pressing issue. There is no pedestrian signal at all. The zebra crossing is not visible. I have to risk my life to cross the road. I can only imagine what elders and children go through.”

Dumping of garbage is another issue, the residents want to highlight. Repeated complaints to MLA Satish Reddy, Bommmanahalli constituency and corporators of wards such as Jarganahalli and Yelachenahalli, have fallen on deaf ears. “We will form a human chain from Sarakki signal to HMT apartments and protest with slogans,” Aleem said.

Belawadi added that they hope authorities take cognisance of the issues and set a deadline. “There are eight roads that intersect at Sarakki signal and all of them have terrible footpaths. We have had four meetings with local BBMP officials. While they visit the spot and inspect the issue, there has been no solution to these issues. I have been living here for a decade and I have seen no improvements in the area,” she said. She added, “We do not get basic amenities, despite paying tax.”

