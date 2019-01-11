Home Cities Bengaluru

Artist creates record with soil painting  

Shivakumar Kandikere, an artist, has set a new record for drawing portraits of Indian freedom fighters Shahid Bhagat Singh and Shahid Chandrashekar Azad, using soil in six minutes. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Shivakumar Kandikere, an artist, has set a new record for drawing portraits of Indian freedom fighters Shahid Bhagat Singh and Shahid Chandrashekar Azad, using soil in six minutes. He has made into World Records India for drawing two paintings using 300 grams of red soil and 100 ml of glue within six minutes. The paintings measuring 4x3 feet are considered first-of-its-kind in the world. 

Kandikere received the certificates and medals in the first week of January. A native of Kandikere, Chitradurga, he is now settled in Mysuru and pursuing his 2nd year BFA, with specialisation in painting, at the Chamrajendra Government College of Visual Arts, Mysuru. 

Speaking to City Express, he said, “Normally, paintings are done on canvas using colours. But, I thought to experiment it with soil. At first, I drew the sketches of freedom fighters using glue. Later, I sprinkled soil over it. The soil got stuck to the wet glue and the extra soil was dusted off. The portrait has come out very well and I received a lot of appreciation for it.”  

Kandikere did this painting live at a function, and the video had gone viral on social media. The officials of the World Records India, who saw the video, contacted him on messenger and collected his details. In November 2018, he was selected for the award but the certificates and medals were presented to him this month. “I had no idea I would get such recognition because of my paintings.

When I first saw the message, I ignored it. Later, I started receiving messages repeatedly. After 10 days, I replied to the message and they asked me to share the details. I feel very happy for this recognition. It has motivated me to experiment more. I will come out with new art forms in future,” he said. 

