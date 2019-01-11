BBMP to treat leachate from 3 plants in Bengaluru

Manoj Sharma By

BENGALURU: After announcing waste-to-energy plants and waste treatment plants in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will now be able to treat waste in an effective manner. The Palike will be treating thousands of litres of leachate produced from dry waste in landfills and treatment plants.

The civic agency has been directed to treat leachate generated by waste treatment plants in Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) near Bommanahalli, Chikkanagamangala and Doddabidarikallu. Currently, these plants generate the maximum amount of leachate, which needs to be cleared immediately. Chief secretary of the state government recently asked the BBMP to transfer and dispose leachate generated in Chikkanagamangala, Doddabidarikallu and KCDC to Bellahalli landfills, where the leachate treatment plant is already operational.

D Randeep, additional commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, told TNIE, “The leachate will be treated in Bellahalli. Currently, Chikkanagamangala, Doddabidarikallu and KCDC plants generate 10,000 litres of leachate every day. We will treat leachate for the time being, then we will set up leachate treatment plants at these three plants,” he said.

The BBMP has set up the leachate plant at Bellahalli landfill at the cost of `2.5 crore, where about 600 trucks of waste is dumped every day. The plant can convert the leachate into 1,25,000 litres of water a day on five shifts. The BBMP wants to release the treated leachate to city lakes.