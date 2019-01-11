Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to treat leachate from 3 plants in Bengaluru

After announcing waste-to-energy plants and waste treatment plants in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will now be able to treat waste in an effective manner.

Published: 11th January 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After announcing waste-to-energy plants and waste treatment plants in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will now be able to treat waste in an effective manner. The Palike will be treating thousands of litres of leachate produced from dry waste in landfills and treatment plants.

The civic agency has been directed to treat leachate generated by waste treatment plants in Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC) near Bommanahalli, Chikkanagamangala and Doddabidarikallu. Currently, these plants generate the maximum amount of leachate, which needs to be cleared immediately. Chief secretary of the state government recently asked the BBMP to transfer and dispose leachate generated in Chikkanagamangala, Doddabidarikallu and KCDC to Bellahalli landfills, where the leachate treatment plant is already operational.

D Randeep, additional commissioner, Solid Waste Management, BBMP, told TNIE, “The leachate will be treated in Bellahalli. Currently, Chikkanagamangala, Doddabidarikallu and KCDC plants generate 10,000 litres of leachate every day. We will treat leachate for the time being, then we will set up leachate treatment plants at these three plants,” he said.

The BBMP has set up the leachate plant at Bellahalli landfill at the cost of `2.5 crore, where about 600 trucks of waste is dumped every day. The plant can convert the leachate into 1,25,000 litres of water a day on five shifts. The BBMP wants to release the treated leachate to city lakes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp