BDA offices to go paperless from february 1

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Anyone who has visited any of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) offices in the city is familiar with the hardship of having to trudge from one department to another to gather details pertaining to their sites, flats or building plans. This is largely because since its inception in 1976, BDA has remained untouched by technological developments and has only recently taken initiatives to go digital.

It is now set to jump onto the online bandwagon soon as the civic agency will go paperless from February 1. The deadline has been fixed by the Chief Secretary. The 14 departments of BDA at its head office at Gutahalli, as well as the divisional offices at RT Nagar, Vijayanagar, HSR Layout and Banashankari, will go digital under this project, fully funded by the state’s e-governance department BDA Secretary Basavaraju told CE, “The government will be providing us 250 computers and training has already been provided to 311 officers in BDA. Only e-signatures will be accepted in future.” He added that 10,000 old files have been scanned and digitalised.

Systems Manager K Chethan said in one stroke the digitalisation would do away with the issue of missing files or documents or tampered documents. “The security features provided for the documents are solid. There is a digital signature key token provided to top officers whose signatures are required on files,” he said. Another important aspect is that all approvals will become fully transparent and one can gain access as to which officer approved a specific file.

Payment of property tax was made online during the ongoing financial year, selection of site numbers was done through a computerised system and booking of BDA flats has been made online from this month.

There are at least one crore paper documents in the possession of BDA’s Town Planning, Revenue, numerous Engineering departments, Lake Cell and its Task Force, the Manager said. “Every new official business will be done only online from February 1. We are simultaneously scanning and uploading all our older documents too but due to the huge volume of papers with us, it would take us 3 to 4 months to archive them completely,” he added.