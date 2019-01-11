Home Cities Bengaluru

Cabinet clears realignment of Metro line to airport via Hebbal

The New Indian Express on October 12, 2018, had reported on the government’s plans to realign the metro line.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro, image used for representation. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal that is all set to make your travel to the airport faster. A proposal to realign Metro line to the airport from Hebbal junction was approved by the cabinet. The additional 9km stretch will escalate the project cost to Rs 10,584 crore. With the clearance, the Metro line extending for 29.1km from Nagawara to the airport has been revised to 38km via Hebbal.

“We have approved the proposal for realignment from Nagawara-Jakkur cross to the airport via Hebbal,” Cooperation Minister Bandeppa Kashempur said. Projects related to Metro became the highlight of H D Kumaraswamy’s first cabinet meeting of the year with three proposals getting a go-ahead. The cabinet also cleared a proposal for the construction of an additional station at Challaghatta.The cabinet has also approved a revision in funds for Metro Phase II from Central Silk Board junction to KR Puram. The revised cost  now stands at `5,994 crore.

Why the new plan?

The New Indian Express on October 12, 2018, had reported on the government’s plans to realign the metro line. As per the original DPR of the Phase-2B Metro line, the 29.62km line was to begin at Nagawara and head towards RK Hedge Nagar. It was to then turn left to Jakkur Flying School. The line was approved by the cabinet on December 11, 2017, and was slated to have six stations. The 21.25km Gottigere-Nagawara line will connect with the airport line. Sources from the government suggested that the presence of a high-pressure petroleum pipeline between Hegde Nagar and the flying school had forced the rethink. Due to safety regulations, no construction can come up for up to 9 metres on either side of the pipeline.

No vested interests behind steel flyover project: CM

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy denies any vested interests in the Karnataka government’s plan to revive the controversial steel flyover project. Speaking to media after releasing the souvenir and postal stamps and covers by Forensic Science Laboratory at NIMHANS convention centre, he said: “I am only interested in providing good infrastructure to people to address their problems. I am not influenced by anyone. Pros and cons will be analysed in people’s perspective only.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hebbal junction

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp