Cases filed,but sexual harassment panels inactive

Despite instructions from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to constitute sexual harassment committees at the institution level, not many are active at state universities.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite instructions from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to constitute sexual harassment committees at the institution level, not many are active at state universities.This attracted the wrath of higher education minister G T Devegowda at a review meeting on Thursday, where V-Cs and registrars from all state universities were present. Producing data on sexual harassment cases reported at state universities was one of the major agendas.

“Many committees are inactive. Data shows that cases have been reported, but not resolved,” said Devegowda.As per the data, for the current academic year, over 10 cases were reported at various universities. The University of Mysore, with three cases, reported the highest number of sexual harassment cases.Devegowda said that some of the universities which still don’t have Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to address sexual harassment cases were directed to set them up immediately.

Syllabus revision for 2019

The syllabus for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses in state universities will be revised, and the department for higher education is constituting an expert committee to review this.Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda on Thursday announced this at a meeting with V-Cs from universities across the state. He pointed out that the syllabus was outdated and there was a need for an overhaul in all streams. He said that a credit-based system will be introduced where students can pick different courses related to their subjects as add-on programmes.

CAMPUS HARASSMENT
No. of cases
University of Mysore: 3
Karnatak University: 2
Kannada University: 1
Tumkur University: 1
Karnataka State Open Uni: 1
Akkamahadevi Women’s University: 1

