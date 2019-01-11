Conductor who returned bag of gold honoured

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A KSRTC bus conductor, who returned a bag with valuables to the customer who had left it behind in a bus, was honoured with `5,000 cash award and a letter of appreciation on Tuesday. The bag had gold ornaments worth `6 lakh and cash.

R Sridhar, a conductor in the Sira KSRTC depot of Chitradurga division, was on duty on Tuesday on the Sira-Bengaluru-Pavagada route. On reaching Kempegowda bus station in Bengaluru, he found the bag in the bus and immediately reported the matter to his depot manager. He then returned the bag to the passenger concerned at Sira depot.