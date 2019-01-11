Home Cities Bengaluru

Cook loots Brijesh Patel’s house, nabbed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police have arrested an employee working at the residence of former cricketer Brijesh Patel, who had allegedly stolen around 20 kg of silver, diamond ornaments and other valuables. The accused has been identified as Mangal Bhai Thakur, who was working as a cook and help at Patel’s residence for over a decade.

According to J C Nagar police, the accused hailed from Gujarat. They are now on the lookout for Thakur’s accomplice. While the complaint was registered by Patel on December 3, 2018, Thakur was only nabbed recently as he had gone into hiding as soon as the complaint was filed.

Thakur, who had gained the trust of Patel’s family, had started stealing valuables around two years ago. During the period, he allegedly stole  around 20 kg of silver valued at `8 lakh, one pearl and diamond set worth `1.1 lakh, US dollars worth `1,500, one diamond set valued at `9 lakh and a designer handbag worth `2 lakh. The stolen articles are valued around `21.22 lakh.

According to the police, Patel filed a complaint after losing a silver tray gifted by a friend. Following the incident, he discovered that several other articles were also stolen, and lodged a complaint, prompting Thakur to flee.

City police nabbed  Thakur, and recovered around 4.5 kg of silver.

