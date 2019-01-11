Facebook friend robs man, 3 arrested

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Trusting the words of a Facebook friend turned treacherous for a 24-year old, after he was thrashed and robbed by three miscreants claiming that they were from the police. All three, identified as Akshay Kumar, Kiran and Manu, have now been arrested by the Hulimavu police.

The incident occurred on January 4, when Subramanya was lured by one Sunil Kumar on Facebook to “enjoy a girl”. The victim had befriended Sunil only on December 31, and had agreed to go near Meenakshi Mahal on Bannerghatta Road at around 8.30 pm. When he arrived at the venue, he was asked to share his number, and a location was shared with him.

Subramanya, who arrived at Lake Road at around 10.15 pm, was met by two of the accused as soon as he reached the venue, who questioned the purpose of his visit. When Subramanya said that he had come to meet a friend, the two snatched his mobile phone, assaulted him and took him to another street nearby where a third person was present.

Subramanya told his friend about the issue, who alerted the police. A Hoysala was dispatched soon. On seeing the police, the three fled.