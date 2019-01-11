Home Cities Bengaluru

Families of Jabra fans do not realise when admiration turns into obsession, say experts  

They then start expecting appreciation from the celebrity they are obsessed about.

People aged 18 to 25 years often fall prey to dangerous adulation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Poor self esteem and attention-seeking behaviours and also the effort to gain acceptance amongst peers is very high at this age and they start feeling that they should imitate, get dressed or behave like a particular actor, if they need to get attention,” he said.

They always try to emulate their role model and sometimes, they go to such an extent that they try to follow their career or personal paths that their role models have followed. “The usual imitations like talking like them, walking like them, growing beards and moustaches like them, slowly turn into seeking materialistic things which then become unattainable. Later, they have irrational thoughts and begin to emotionally connect with their hero,”Dr Anand said.

They then start expecting appreciation from the celebrity they are obsessed about. “They start believing that wanting to meet them on their birthdays or wanting to talk to them over phone is the least minimum thing, a fan could expect. When that is not met, he starts to feel hopeless and that he’s not being respected for the things he has done for the actor. That’s when they feel dejected and end lives,” Dr Anand explained.

In a recent case in Tamil Nadu, a young boy set his father on fire as he did not give him money to watch his favourite actor’s movie. Sometimes, not all can be termed as CWS. “Most of the times, these people are into several emotional problems, financial stress, depression and emotional trauma which accumulates in them. Their coping skills are poor too.

Such people end up immolating themselves or doing self harm under the guise of love for their heroes,” he explained. He said when he receives such cases at NIMHANS, he counsels them and at times, refer them for medication. Treatment plan is tailor-made for each person.

Crazy things that fans do
Tattoo their idol‘s names and faces all over their body
Cut themselves
Get their wives to dress up as their favourite actress
Pay theatres additional money to ensure their hero’s movie is a hit
Build temples for their favourite actors 
Pay lakhs for tickets

