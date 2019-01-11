Home Cities Bengaluru

Shakti launches ‘Call your women MLA’ campaign

Shakti, a non-partisan group launched in Bengaluru last November, is organising a ‘Call your women MLA’ campaign.

Published: 11th January 2019 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 01:35 AM   |  A+A-

27 MPs were contacted by Shakti and they agreed to table the topic of women’s reservation bill

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Shakti, a non-partisan group launched in Bengaluru last November, is organising a ‘Call your women MLA’ campaign. The nation-wide campaign will take place on January 21, with an aim to get tickets for more women.Tara Krishnaswamy, co-convenor of Shakti, said, “The women party workers are the ones who feel the pinch as they don’t get election tickets despite working for a political party.

We would like to get support from them to help get more participation of female candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. We are mobilising a network with groups across India in the days to come.” “People will call women MLAs from their respective states to discuss the cause and ask them if they want their party to field more women candidates. Last month, we organised a ‘Call your MP’ campaign to pressurise them to table the topic of women’s reservation bill in the parliament,” Krishnaswamy added.

On December 27, 127 MPs across 23 political parties in 21 states were contacted by Shakti and they agreed to table the topic of women’s reservation bill. The group believes that even while the top brass may seem open to fielding women candidates for elections, when it comes to making the list at district-level, patriarchy comes into play.

One of the factors they cite is lack of women holding positions in candidate selection committee or finance committee within the party.As a part of this campaign, Shakti is also meeting presidents of regional and national-level parties to push for significant number of women candidates to get tickets, if not 50 per cent of them. 

