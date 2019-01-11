Home Cities Bengaluru

Software engineer and painter enter World Records  

Badarinarayan Iyengar, a 45-year-old yoga teacher and software engineer from Mysuru has entered Limca Book of Records 2019.

Shivakumar Kandikere is now pursuing his BFA at Chamrajendra Government College of Visual Arts

By K Rathna
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Badarinarayan Iyengar, a 45-year-old yoga teacher and software engineer from Mysuru has entered Limca Book of Records 2019. He created record for performing ‘The King of Yogasana - Shirsasana’, in over 1,000 places including at World Heritage Centers on January 2. The places include Hindu temple in Cambodia; Angkor Wat temple; Penang World Heritage city in Malaysia and several temples in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.     

Iyengar, who quit his job in 2014 to spread awareness about yoga, said, ‘’Though Shirsasana is the king of yoga, it is not known well to the people.  I have performed under extreme weather conditions, travelling to different heritage monuments. I wanted to highlight the importance of heritage monuments and make people aware about the asana.” He added that he chose this particular asana as it ‘captivates the public’s attention’. “Many people were clicking my photographs while I performed. I must have inspired several people. Once, I performed the ‘Shirsasana’ for 18 minutes without blinking to mark the 50th anniversary of Auroville, Puducherry,” he recalled.  

He claimed that the asana helps improve blood circulation and fitness. “I have been doing yoga since my childhood, but I realised the immense health benefits it provides only 25 years ago when I got to meet some yoga gurus. I started conducting yoga classes for employees of a corporate company in Malaysia, where I was working. Later, I quit the job and came to India,” he said. 

He visits rural villages and creates awareness among about benefits of yoga. For this, he takes the help of NGOs and SHGs. He has visited Gaynalli in KR Nagar Taluk and government school in Kamalapura, Periyapatna Taluk and surrounding areas. 

He has to his credit, Limca Book of World Records (for performing Shirsasana in 300 venues), India’s book of records (for performing maximum number of Shirsasana in 2017),  and Assist Book of World Records (for performing Shirsasana at 108 places in a single day in Rameshwaram on the occasion of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s death anniversary).  He now plans to try unique methods to spread the benefits of yoga.  

