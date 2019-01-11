Home Cities Bengaluru

Speeding car hits, injures 2 women

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In  a case of reckless driving, an elderly woman and her neighbour were severely injured after a speeding car hit them at Mahadevapura in KR Puram traffic police station limits. The incident occurred on Tuesday and CCTV footage of the accident went viral on Thursday on news channels and social media.

The injured are Sheela (65) and her friend Latha Pandey (42), both residents of Saraswathipura. They are both housewives.Police said that around 7.30pm, Sheela and Latha were walking near a construction site when a speeding car crashed into them from behind. Latha saw the speeding car and tried to push Sheela away. However, both the women were hit and Latha was dragged for a short distance by the car before it crashed into a stationary goods vehicle. Passersby rushed the women to a private hospital. Sheela suffered a leg fracture while Latha was discharged on Wednesday.

Police, who recovered the CCTV footage, arrested the driver Chandan (21), a resident of Garudacharpalya. He works as a driver. In his statement, Chandan said that he had been driving a van for several years.
As a result, he applied the accelerator instead of the break, leading to the mishap. Chandan was later released on station bail. After a medical test, police confirmed that he was not drunk when the accident took place.

