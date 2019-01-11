Top 3 under 200!

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : 2018 was not a good year for my phone’s internal memory. The first week of 2019 was greeted by an unhappy “low memory” warning as I tried to download the morning meme dump. With the help of Cloud storage and some inspiration from the KonMari method, I got back some lost space just in time to experiment with some fun Android games again! Here are a few imaginative games that take less than 200mb but are a great and harmless way to pass the time.

Getting over it with Bennet Foddy game was truly made ‘to hurt people’, as it advertises. Perhaps there is a deeper meaning to the game — a metaphor for life trying to achieve the impossible. Maybe there is no meaning, and it’s just about a man stuck in a cauldron trying to pickaxe (hammer?) his way up a mountain. We may never know.

Reigns is an interesting choice-based, strategic story-telling game — and will be well-liked by enthusiasts of the medieval genre. The process of understanding the game is a little wearisome but rewarding once you realise the entertainment potential of the stories, with its multiple endings, and weird historical decisions. The most interesting part of the game pokes fun of how we make choices at this age — a left and right swipe animation of the action cards is what moves the story forward. There’s a Game of Thrones version available for those of you getting your psych on for the final season release.

Folwst tops this list in terms of repeat playability, aesthetics and sounds. With 8-bit graphics and unitone sounds, the game is about a bouncing owl (complex ‘Flappy Bird’) that defeats its enemies. The owl has cute power-ups and the game keeps you hooked within a few minutes of you starting it. 5/5 hoots for the cute owl.

These might not be the newest, coolest games out there… but you could find space for them by uninstalling a certain game that demands 2GB of your internal memory and a dedicated minimum half hour of your time daily (while simultaneously being a workplace hazard in extreme cases).