Home Cities Bengaluru

Top 3 under 200!

2018 was not a good year for my phone’s internal memory.

Published: 11th January 2019 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Getting over it

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU : 2018 was not a good year for my phone’s internal memory. The first week of 2019 was greeted by an unhappy “low memory” warning as I tried to download the morning meme dump. With the help of Cloud storage and some inspiration from the KonMari method, I got back some lost space just in time to experiment with some fun Android games again! Here are a few imaginative games that take less than 200mb but are a great and harmless way to pass the time. 

Getting over it with Bennet Foddy game was truly made ‘to hurt people’, as it advertises. Perhaps there is a deeper meaning to the game — a metaphor for life trying to achieve the impossible. Maybe there is no meaning, and it’s just about a man stuck in a cauldron trying to pickaxe (hammer?) his way up a mountain. We may never know.

Reigns is an interesting choice-based, strategic story-telling game — and will be well-liked by enthusiasts of the medieval genre. The process of understanding the game is a little wearisome but rewarding once you realise the entertainment potential of the stories, with its multiple endings, and weird historical decisions. The most interesting part of the game pokes fun of how we make choices at this age — a left and right swipe animation of the action cards is what moves the story forward. There’s a Game of Thrones version available for those of you getting your psych on for the final season release.

Folwst tops this list in terms of repeat playability, aesthetics and sounds. With 8-bit graphics and unitone sounds, the game is about a bouncing owl (complex ‘Flappy Bird’) that defeats its enemies. The owl has cute power-ups and the game keeps you hooked within a few minutes of you starting it. 5/5 hoots for the cute owl.

These might not be the newest, coolest games out there… but you could find space for them by uninstalling a certain game that demands 2GB of your internal memory and a dedicated minimum half hour of your time daily (while simultaneously being a workplace hazard in extreme cases).

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp