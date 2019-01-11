Home Cities Bengaluru

Youngsters come together for symphony based on river Cauvery

When one thinks of a classical music concert, the image of a lone artiste, probably accompanied by an instrument, taking centre-stage comes to mind.

Published: 11th January 2019 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 01:35 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : When one thinks of a classical music concert, the image of a lone artiste, probably accompanied by an instrument, taking centre-stage comes to mind. But Bhoomija’s Indian Youth Symphony aims to do something different with classical music, and has collaborated with 22 artistes, aged 17 to 24 years, for the same. 

Gayathri Krishna, managing trustee, Bhoomija, says, “Indian classical music is mostly a solo pursuit. The concept is to get musicians to perform in a symphony. We’ve noticed that youngsters are eager to do this.” 
The upcoming show, titled, You Can Never Step Into The Same River Twice, has been conceptualised by flautist Praveen Godkhindi based on a narrative by theatre director and playwright S Surendranath.

The narrative and music are conceptualised around trail of river Cauvery. Godkhindi says: “To imagine all the aspects of a river, from its source till she joins the sea, and interpret it musically, is a beautiful challenge. So, we decided to stick to Indian acoustic instruments.”

The young artistes will play music on different instruments, which range from veena and violin to flute and other rhythms. The hardest part about putting together this show, says Krishna, is finding the right guru and theatre director who can understand the project. “The takeaway that excites us the most is that these youngsters really see a lot of value in a pursuit like this. And the maestro who works with them is equally keen and happy to set aside a lot of time for the rehearsals,” she says. The show is scheduled for January 12, 7 pm at MLR Convention Centre, JP Nagar. 

