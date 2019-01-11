Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth jumps in suicide bid on metro tracks, survives

Passengers who were stuck in the train were later told that someone had fallen on to the tracks leading to the outage of services.

Published: 11th January 2019 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Green Line of Namma Metro in Bangalore. (Photo| Videograb)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Operations on the Green Line of Namma Metro were affected in the morning as a yet to be identified youth jumped on to the tracks in a suicide attempt at the national college station on Friday morning.  The youth survived the incident and has been shifted to NIMHANS.

There has been no comment from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited on the incident yet but according to sources the train coming from Yelachanahalli was stuck on the tracks for a brief while as the youth jumped on to the electrified tracks. Passengers who were stuck in the train were later told that someone had fallen on to the tracks leading to the outage of services.

Police sources said that the youth was carrying no identification papers and he had not said anything about the reason for jumping on the tracks.

NIMHANS Bangalore Metro Rail suicide

