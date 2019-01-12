Home Cities Bengaluru

Biometric attendance now must for professors too

Getting 75 per cent attendance will no longer be mandatory for students alone.

Published: 12th January 2019 06:56 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Getting 75 per cent attendance will no longer be mandatory for students alone. Teachers working in state government degree colleges and universities will have compulsory attendance, and the same will be recorded and monitored via biometrics-based attendance from 2019-20.Noting that several teachers are bunking classes and are not being able to complete their syllabus on time, the department of higher education has insisted that vice chancellors and principals of all government degree colleges install a system to  track attendance of faculties.

This was discussed in a meeting chaired by state higher education minister, GT Devegowda on Thursday, where vice chancellors of all state universities and officials from state higher education department were present. Speaking about the initiative, higher education minister GT Devegowda said, “It has been observed that some of the government college and university teachers are irregular to classes. Taking this seriously, we have decided to introduce a biometric attendance tracking system.”

As explained by the minister, the same will be implemented from the coming academic year. Universities and colleges need to utilise the funds available with them to buy and install these devices.

What’s new?

The department is planning to set up a centralised attendance monitoring cell at the Karnataka State council for Higher Education to monitor attendance of teachers across the state, online. “This has also been discussed and the plan is to make this an online system, where the students and parents could also check the attendance of a particular teacher,” explained a senior official.

The existing problem with government degree colleges and universities is that several teachers are irregular. Some even sign the attendance registrar and leave for their personal work. Some fail to conduct classes. Despite several reminders, the department is flooded with complaints and as a final resort, the department has decided to implement the new system at government colleges and universities.

Tried, tested and failed

To note, some of the universities which have already tried to monitor attendance through biometric attendance earlier have failed. For example,Bangalore University tried this few years ago when Dr N Prabhu Dev was the vice chancellor. But, following resistance from the staff, both teaching and non teaching, it was withdrawn. However, the present VC professor KR Venugopal announced that he will bring back the biometric attendance monitoring system. “This starts from me. I will also mark my attendance using this system and each employee of the university must follow it,” said Venugopal.

Aadhaar-based biometric system

The Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) is the first medical college in the state to introduce Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system for professors. However, the department of medical education has decided to extend the same to all government medical college hospitals across the state. Dr Girish, director medical education department said, “This is not just because the faculties are irregular. We are  only implementing the Medical Council of India communication.”

