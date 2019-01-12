Call it Lohri or Sankranti, ‘tis festival time!

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : MAKKI ROTI and SARSON SAAG

INGREDIENTS

Mustard greens , washed and roughly chopped - 500 g

Spinach Leaves (Palak) , washed and roughly chopped - 250 g

Bathua leaves , washed and roughly chopped - 250 g

Makki Ka Atta - 1 tsp

Ginger , finely chopped - 2 inch

Garlic , finely chopped - 4 cloves

Onion, thinly sliced - 1

Green Chillies , slit into half - 3

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Garam masala powder - 1/2 tsp

Coriander (Dhania) Powder - 1/2 tsp

Salt , to taste

Ghee - 3 tbsp

For MAKKI ROTI

Makki Atta - 500gm

Water for kneading

Ghee for frying

Method

To begin making the Sarson Ka Saag Recipe, we will first blanch the leaves together along with a little salt until soft and yet green. Cool by immersing in ice cold water.

Allow it to cool. Puree the greens.

Heat a teaspoon of oil in a heavy bottomed pan; add the ginger, garlic, onions and green chillies. Saute all the ingredients together on low heat until the onions are completely tender and soft.

Once the onions are well softened, stir in the steamed sarson ka saag, red chilli powder, garam masala powder and coriander powder.

Turn the heat to high and give the mixture a quick boil for a couple of minutes, so that the greens get the flavours from the spices and onions. Turn off the heat, check the salt and adjust to taste accordingly.

Transfer the Sarson Ka Saag to a serving bowl and serve hot.

Serve the Sarson Ka Saag along with Makki Ki Roti with a dollop of white butter and jaggery

For MAKKI ROTI

Knead the makki atta until it becomes a ball, add atta to dry it & knead.

Heat the tava and add a little ghee so that it does not stick.

Roll round shapes of makki roti & carefully transfer to the tava.

Cook with ghee till golden brown.

Serve with hot sarson da saag, gur and white butter

PINDI CHANNA

INGREDIENTS

Kabuli channa - 2 cups

Baking soda - 3/4 tsp

Tea leaves, tied in a small cloth - 1 tbsp

Salt - 2 tbsp

Ginger, finewly shredded - 2 tbsp

Green chillies, slit lengthwise - 3-4

Potatoes-large, boiled, peeled and quartered - 2

Coriander powder

- 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds-roasted and powdered -

1 tbsp

garam masala - 1 tsp

black pepper powdered - 1 tsp

pomegranate seeds, powdered - 1 tbsp

oil - 3/4 cup

Lemon, quartered - 1

Method

Add baking soda to the channe and soak for at least 3-4 hours.

Cook channe in fresh water with tea leaves and 1 tbsp salt.

Remove tea leaves and excess water. Add cumin, coriander, garam masala, black pepper, pomegranate seeds, 1 tbsp. salt to the channe. Mix well together.

Heat the oil, add ginger, and stir a few times, until slightly brown.

Add green chillies and stir a few times.

Add the channa mixture and potatoes and stir continuously till well mixed and slightly fried.

Serve hot, garnished with the lemon quarters

- Chef Anirudh Amin, Chef de Cuisine, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

Chakara Pongal



Ingredients

Short grain rice (Soaked for 20 minutes) - 125 g

Moong dal

(Soaked for 20 minutes) - 50 g

¾ cup Jaggery (soaked in 100 ml water) - 175 g

Ghee - 60 ml

Cashew nuts - 10

Raisins - 30 gm

Clove - 1

Cardamom

powder - 3 g

Method

Pressure cook dal and rice until fully done

Warm the soaked Jaggery in a pan until it completely melts

Add the molten Jaggery into the cooked rice and set the cooker over low flame

Simmer over low heat until Jaggery is completely mixed in the rice

Adjust the consistency by adding a little hot water if required

In a small pan, heat half of the ghee and fry cashew nuts, raisins and clove

Add fried cashews, raisins and clove into rice

Finish with the remaining ghee and stir till Pongal turns glossy.

- Chef Manish Uniyal, Head Chef, Hyatt Centric

Karjikai

Ingredients

Flour - 220 g

Sooji - 80 g

Rice flour - 45 g

Ghee - 30 g

For Stuffing

Roasted Gram Dal - 110 gms

Fresh coconut - 80 g

Jaggery - 160 g

Cardamom powder - 7 g

Cooking oil

Method

Make the pastry dough: To make the dough, In a small pan, heat ghee.

In a mixing bowl, add all-purpose flour, semolina, and rice flour. Combine them together. Add the heated ghee to the flour mixture.

Combine them together with hand. The mixture resembles breadcrumbs. The ghee should be added hot to the flour for the crispy flaky outer layer.

Add water and knead the dough. Ensure the dough is not too soft.

Cover the kneaded dough with a damp cloth until they are fried. This prevents the dough from losing its moisture and avoid cracks while frying.

Filling: mixer, add roasted chana dal and coconut. Grind them into a coarse powder in a mixer grinder. Add grated jaggery to the mixture and combine them well.

To prepare karjikai, take a lemon sized dough and make a small ball out of it.

Roll them into a small circle of 2mm thickness. Ensure to cover the remaining dough with a damp cloth.

Shape Karjikai with moulds or else, cut the rolled dough into circles using a cookie cutter

Place a spoon of stuffing on one side of the rolled dough. Brush the edges of the circle with water.

Fold the pastry to form a semicircle. Ensure the edges are sealed

Cover the filled pastries with a damp cloth. Repeat the same procedure for all the balls.

Heat oil in a kadai. Once the oil is hot, drop a small ball of flour into the oil. If the flour raises up steadily, then the oil is perfect for frying.

Fry karjikai one by one on medium heat until they turn golden in colour. Flip the karjikai through the half way.

Serve the Karjikai warm or allow them to cool down completely to store them in an airtight container.

- V Bharathan, Executive Chef, The Waverly Hotel and Residencies

