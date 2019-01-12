Bengaluru to get enough water this summer

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After having seen a drinking water crisis in summer for the past few years, the city will have some good news this year, as the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is confident of supplying more water to the city in 2019.

Even as water levels in reservoirs paint a scary picture in many parts of the State, the 2018 monsoons have been good to south interior Karnataka, including Mysuru, Mandya and Madikeri. This resulted in the filling of Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini reservoirs. BWSSB officials said that Bengalureans need not worry this summer.

The city requires 1,450 million litres of water per day, and this largely comes from the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir as well as from the Kabini reservoir. For the past few years, BWSSB was unable to meet the requirement during summer as there was a water shortage in these two reservoirs.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said that during summer they supply 1,400 millions of litre per day (MLD) of water every day. “As the reservoirs did not have sufficient water earlier, we used to supply 1,350 MLD per day. This year, the situation has improved. Bengalureans need not worry about water. In fact this summer, we might supply water upto 1,380 MLD to 1,400 MLD,’’ he said.

BWSSB this year is not digging any new borewell. “In Bengaluru, there are 2,300 borewells of which 2,000 are functioning. They are all maintained too,’’ Tushar said.Official sources from BWSSB however said that there was a report on the Bengaluru water crisis, which predicts that the shortage of water will reach a peak by 2030. “People should start using less water and not waste it unnecessarily. Rain water harvesting has not been implemented effectively. If it had been done, we would not have been in this position,’’ official sources said.