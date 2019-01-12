Gas pipeline leak causes two-hour traffic snarl

By Express News Service

Slow-moving traffic on Sarjapur

Road on Friday | EXPRESS

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed near Wipro Gate on Sarjapur Road after gas started leaking from GAIL pipeline due to the road-widening work being carried out by BBMP.Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and the situation was brought under control after a two-and-a-half hour operation. Traffic was hit for about two hours, leaving many commuters stuck on the stretch.

A police officer said the incident occurred around 11.40am. Passersby who noticed the leakage called fire and emergency services. Fire officials rushed to the spot with a fire tender, and vehicles were stopped for a while. “We found that the BBMP staffers had dug the road due to road widening work and they did not notice the pipeline. It led to the gas leakage,” the police said. Bellandur police are yet to take action against the supervisor, who then had to take precautionary measures at the nearby pipeline.

“On Friday morning, a small leak was discovered in one of our pipelines at Sarjapur Road and traffic was affected for around 40 minutes. However, this was rectified and supply was resumed without any problems for our customers. The issue occurred because of work being carried out by a contractor,” said a GAIL official.