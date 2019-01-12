Home Cities Bengaluru

Guinness attempt to promote menstrual hygiene in Bengaluru

This was done at the 62nd All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AICOG) held at Palace Grounds.

As many as 10,105 sanitary napkins were arranged in a bid to create a Guinness World Record for the longest line of sanitary pads | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To promote menstrual hygiene, 500 people on Friday laid out 10,105 sanitary pads in a line measuring 1,078 metres (3,537 ft) long to create a new Guinness World Record for the longest line of sanitary pads.

This was done at the 62nd All India Congress of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AICOG) held at Palace Grounds.The feat, which took seven-and-a-half hours to complete, was verified by the officials of the Guinness World Record. This included the shape of a uterus under the slogan “Nothing’s more cuterus than your uterus.” The sanitary pads used for the record will be donated to four girls’ schools in Karnataka.

Recently, a survey done by National Family Health Survey (NFHS) in 2017 showed that only 58% of women in India aged 15-24 use a hygienic method of menstrual protection. Also, a study by WaterAid and UNICEF found that more than a third of girls in South Asia missed school during their periods.
Another record was made where the largest blister pack mosaic was made in the shape of India map. They used 23,121 calcium drug strips covering an area of 90 sqm.

