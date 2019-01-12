Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: How teen came under train and survived

Published: 12th January 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy inquires about the health of the boy at NIMHANS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 18-year-old boy, disappointed at failing the SSLC examination and being reprimanded by his parents for not being productive at their family business of tailoring, had a miraculous escape despite jumping in front of an incoming train at National College Metro Station, at 11.20am on Friday.

It was a miracle that Yogesh (name changed), who jumped between the tracks, dangerously close to the electrified 750-volt third rail, to end his life, completely missed them. Instead, he hit his head on the cement block between the tracks and lay unconscious, without coming in contact with the high voltage. The train, coming in from Yelachanahalli, went over him, without grazing him.It was an alert auto driver, KB Santhosh, who spotted the teenager jumping on to the tracks. On noticing the train coming in, he alerted its loco pilot, who applied the brakes. 

Teen out of danger, say doctors at NIMhans

The train was slow, but went at least 10 m ahead of, and over the spot where the boy lay prostrate, parallel to the tracks. The Metro staff present at the station realised what had happened and immediately switched off power supply to the tracks. With nothing to power the train, passengers got together and pushed the locomotive 10 m  in the reverse to extricate the boy, who was alive, although unconscious.

Yogesh was rushed to a waiting ambulance and taken to NIMHANS. Initially, it was difficult to identify the unconscious youth as he was not carrying any  identification on him. It was only when he regained consciousness that he identified himself and explained to doctors and the police why he wanted to take his own life.His parents — who run a tailoring shop at Nettakallappa Circle — were informed about the incident by VV Puram police.

Yogesh is a resident of Girinagar and had gone to the shop before he reached the Metro station and roamed around for about 15 minutes, before  jumping before the train. Doctors at NIMHANS said Yogesh was “out of danger”.  

VV Puram police have taken a statement from his parents, who said he was under stress after failing the SSLC exam last year. He was also not interested in tailoring to help his family business at the shop, which led him to make an attempt on his life.

