Home Cities Bengaluru

Interactive app for kindergarten students provides a Sweet start to education

Education was supposed to be a process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge via methods that include storytelling and discussion.

Published: 12th January 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Prasanth Pillai with Toffee ride co-founder Sanoj Salam

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Education was supposed to be a process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge via methods that include storytelling and discussion. However, somewhere along the line, it got reduced to achieving top scores and ranks. The government and educators have begun devicing plans and projects in order to redefine education. But all plans, schemes or projects are aimed at bettering higher classes even though it is important to incorporate the change earlier. This realisation made Prasanth Pillai and Sanoj Salam come up with an app, Toffee Ride, to cater to the educational needs of kindergarten students. 

According to Pillai, the app’s co-founder, there is a saying in Malayalam that fertilising an already ripe crop is not a viable option. “The plant should be nurtured from a tender age to get a good harvest. Only if a strong foundation is laid, will a child be able to climb the ladder to success,” he said.

Toffee Ride aims for a holistic development. “Our programmes are composed of a wide variety of educational games, puzzles, stories and learning activities. It also includes concept lessons mapped to the child’s syllabus and grade,” said Pillai. The courses ensure a personalised learning experience by tracking the performance of the child. “It has an inbuilt AI programme that identifies the progress of the child and then changes the course design according to the learner’s capability,” he said.

All the content undergoes reviews by an expert team. “The child cannot communicate with anyone through the app, which makes it predator-free. After fetching the daily course, the app can be kept on aeroplane mode to avoid exposure to radiation,” said Pillai. The app has been bought by over 2,000 users. The course fee is `10,000 per annum. However, the company is giving the app away at `3,000. The company aims to forge tie-ups with NGOs and government agencies to make this app available to everyone at an affordable price. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
storytelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp