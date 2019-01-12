Interactive app for kindergarten students provides a Sweet start to education

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Education was supposed to be a process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge via methods that include storytelling and discussion. However, somewhere along the line, it got reduced to achieving top scores and ranks. The government and educators have begun devicing plans and projects in order to redefine education. But all plans, schemes or projects are aimed at bettering higher classes even though it is important to incorporate the change earlier. This realisation made Prasanth Pillai and Sanoj Salam come up with an app, Toffee Ride, to cater to the educational needs of kindergarten students.

According to Pillai, the app’s co-founder, there is a saying in Malayalam that fertilising an already ripe crop is not a viable option. “The plant should be nurtured from a tender age to get a good harvest. Only if a strong foundation is laid, will a child be able to climb the ladder to success,” he said.

Toffee Ride aims for a holistic development. “Our programmes are composed of a wide variety of educational games, puzzles, stories and learning activities. It also includes concept lessons mapped to the child’s syllabus and grade,” said Pillai. The courses ensure a personalised learning experience by tracking the performance of the child. “It has an inbuilt AI programme that identifies the progress of the child and then changes the course design according to the learner’s capability,” he said.

All the content undergoes reviews by an expert team. “The child cannot communicate with anyone through the app, which makes it predator-free. After fetching the daily course, the app can be kept on aeroplane mode to avoid exposure to radiation,” said Pillai. The app has been bought by over 2,000 users. The course fee is `10,000 per annum. However, the company is giving the app away at `3,000. The company aims to forge tie-ups with NGOs and government agencies to make this app available to everyone at an affordable price.