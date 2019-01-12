Mother went to temple to pray for son while he left home

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The boy who miraculously survived after jumping before a moving Metro had left home around 10.15 am while his mother went to a nearby temple to pray for him. She told the police that Yogesh (name changed) had failed in four subjects and was not interested in taking the SSLC re-exams. He was also not showing any interest in learning tailoring at the family shop. Since she was worried about him, she went to the temple to pray for his career. When she heard about the incident and his escape, she believed that it was her prayers that saved him.

She said Yogesh is her eldest child, and that her younger son and daughter had gone to school when the police informed her about the incident. “I along with my husband rushed to NIMHANS. I was shocked to hear that he jumped in front of the train. He did not say anything about where he was going when he left home,” she said.

Yogesh’s uncle Manjunath said, “He is an introvert and didn’t speak much to his classmates. Even I told him to appear for the exams, as he wanted to pursue other professions instead of taking up tailoring.”

Doctors who treated him said he had suffered minor injuries on his head. He underwent all the scans and there was no need to worry about his injuries. But he would be kept under observation for a few days, and would be discharged after he undergoes counselling. It is too early to say whether he is under depression or suffers from any age-related psychological issues, they added.

Track drama

11 am Boy enters platform no. 1, waits for a while

11.15 am Staffers ask him why he was not boarding trains, and he replies that he was waiting for his relatives

11.20 am He jumps on the tracks as a train approaches the station

11.30 am He is shifted to an ambulance

11.45 am He is rushed to the emergency ward at NIMHANS

3 pm CM visits the boy at NIMHANS, and medical officials brief media about his condition

CM’s advice

The Chief Minister met the boy and his parents at NIMHANS, and advised him not to resort to taking such extreme steps. Urging him to understand the concern of his parents, the CM said youngsters should learn to face problems instead. The boy said he did not know what actually happened when he was at the Metro station

7 YEARS, 1 SUICIDE

March 5, 2012: A 17-year-old boy committed suicide by jumping in front of an approaching Metro train at

MG Road Station. In 2016, a 12-year-old boy who had fallen on to the tracks by mistake, was rescued after an alert guard immediately stopped power supply to the network by pressing the emergency switch

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts or are in emotional distress help is available. You can get in touch with SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 10pm. Also, you can get in touch with 104 Arogya Sahayavani, which is available 24X7