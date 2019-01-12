Home Cities Bengaluru

Old houses in railway colony used for illegal activities, demolished

A Railway Protection Force source conceded that regular drinking sessions and gambling took place there.

Published: 12th January 2019 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Waste material dumped at the parcel office of KSR railway station was cleared and kept at Platform No. 6, before being shifted to the stores office | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: According to complaints from residents living in the railway quarters of Mahatma Gandhi Railway Colony, located near the back entry of the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station, empty, dilapidated houses within their premises have emerged as hubs for illegal activities. General manager of South Western Railway, Ajay Kumar Singh, recently ordered immediate demolition of these structures. Parks will be built in those spaces, and will be open to the public.

There are 800 houses in these quarters. A total of 75 houses were demolished within three days following the GM’s orders. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Singh, who frequents the city often from the head office in Hubballi for inspections, said, “These are broken down, old houses. Such places are generally misused for illegal activities.”

A Railway Protection Force source conceded that regular drinking sessions and gambling took place there. “Since these homes were empty, the adult children of some railway employees themselves invited their friends over. Sometimes, strangers would just walk into these unlocked houses. At night, all sorts of people frequented these quarters. It was affecting the other families living here,” he said. Some families had also encroached these houses. However, top railway officials of the Bengaluru Railway Division refused to speak on the issue.

The GM also conducted an inspection of the parcel office, located at one end of Platform One on Saturday. “Broken down computer parts, waste paper, old records and lots of unused items were found. He ordered their immediate removal,” a source said. The top official was particularly upset, as all divisions of the SWR conduct regular Swachh Bharat campaigns to ensure cleanliness at stations.

The parcel office presently looks empty, as all waste material has been removed. “On Wednesday, they were brought to Platform Six, from where trolleys shifted them onto tempos to take them to the railway scrap office at Ashokapuram, “ he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp