Platform doors to prevent such incidents?

The Friday’s incident at National College Metro Station is an alarm to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to do something to avert such incidents in the future.

Published: 12th January 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Platform screen doors at a station on the Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Friday’s incident at National College Metro Station is an alarm to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to do something to avert such incidents in the future. And the first step in this direction could be installing platform screen doors (barriers between tracks and the platform).

“The security staff have been clearly directed to keep an eye on those who try to come to the edge of the platform. No single untoward incident has taken place at stations, barring the suicide in 2012 and the Friday’s incident, which were intentional acts,” a BMRCL official said.

Mahendra Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, who is also a member of the Board of Directors of BMRCL, said, “For Phase-2, barriers are proposed at the train entrances which will open only when the train stops at the station. We are also working on a proposal to install similar calibrated access control barriers in Phase-1 stations as well.”

