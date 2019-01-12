Bengaluru: Service on Green Line stretch hit for 47 mins

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Services on parts of Green Line were affected for more than three-quarters of an hour on Friday, when an 18-year-old attempted suicide by jumping on to the tracks at the National College Metro Station.

According to regular users, trains ground to a halt around 11.20am, affecting the movement of passengers between Yelachanahalli and National College. Services for the remaining line after National College functioned normally, however. At the station, passengers in the train the youth jumped in front of, had to remain inside for some time as power was cut off.

A statement by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation said services were disrupted for a total of 47 minutes, between 11.21am and 12.08pm. The youth fell between the rail tracks, which is how he survived, officials said.

“As soon as the passengers got off the train, they were told what had happened and the reason for the delay,” said a passenger who was at the station at this time.

What caused disruption

As soon as the youth jumped on to the tracks, quick-thinking Metro staff switched off power supply to the track segment at National College Metro Station. However, although other trains on the Green Line were moving, they had to wait until the youngster who had fallen on the tracks was removed, and the affected train allowed to move. This cascaded into a delay of 47 minutes before it returned to normal.