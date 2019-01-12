Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Service on Green Line stretch hit for 47 mins

Services on parts of Green Line were affected for more than three-quarters of an hour on Friday, when an 18-year-old attempted suicide by jumping on to the tracks at the National College Metro Station

Published: 12th January 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Services on parts of Green Line were affected for more than three-quarters of an hour on Friday, when an 18-year-old attempted suicide by jumping on to the tracks at the National College Metro Station.

According to regular users, trains ground to a halt around 11.20am, affecting the movement of passengers between Yelachanahalli and National College. Services for the remaining line after National College functioned normally, however. At the station, passengers in the train the youth jumped in front of, had to remain inside for some time as power was cut off.

A statement by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation said services were disrupted for a total of 47 minutes, between 11.21am and 12.08pm. The youth fell between the rail tracks, which is how he survived, officials said.

“As soon as the passengers got off the train, they were told what had happened and the reason for the delay,” said a passenger who was at the station at this time.

What caused disruption

As soon as the youth jumped on to the tracks, quick-thinking Metro staff switched off power supply to the track segment at National College Metro Station. However, although other trains on the Green Line were moving, they had to wait until the youngster who had fallen on the tracks was removed, and the affected train allowed to move. This cascaded into a delay of 47 minutes before it returned to normal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Green Line

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp