Summer crops at monsoon’s mercy

BENGALURU: The continuing water scarcity in the state is likely to have a direct impact on summer horticulture crops. With groundwater depletion increasing every year, and water in reservoirs being used mainly for drinking purposes, the unavailability of water during summer season will bring down the yield of vegetables and fruits, which in turn will result in higher prices.

According to KSNDMC, between January and December 2018, the state should have received 1,155 mm of water, but it actually received only 1,095 mm. Additionally, there was a four per cent deficit in Southwest monsoon, and a -49 per cent deficit in Northeast monsoon, they added.

"Since there is no agricultural crop from February to June, horticulture crop yield will be adversely affected," said professor Rajegowda from the University of Agriculture Sciences.