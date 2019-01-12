Two questioned over Soudha cash seizure

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IN connection with the Vidhana Soudha cash seizure case, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have questioned two former employees of Backward Classes Welfare Minister C Puttarangashetty on Friday. Mohan Kumar, who is the prime accused in the case after being caught red-handed with the cash at Vidhana Soudha, has now been sent to judicial custody.

ACB sources told The New Indian Express that the investigation was still on and people in connection with the case were being questioned. “On Friday, we questioned Manjunath and Krishnappa, who were employed with the Puttarangashetty, to ascertain more details of the case,” they added.Meanwhile, Mohan Kumar has been sent to judicial custody for a period of 14 days.